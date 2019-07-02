'We haven't capitalized': Cubs realize something isn't right

PITTSBURGH -- On Monday afternoon, Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer sat in the visitors dugout and discussed his team's shopping list for this month's trade season -- offensive depth and lefty relievers would be nice additions. But after watching his team lose 18-5 to the Pittsburgh Pirates, it wouldn't be quite so shocking if Tuesday's conversation was about selling instead of purchasing.

The Cubs are playing that poorly.

"We have to do better," veteran Daniel Descalso said after the loss. "We have to play better, in all facets. I don't think the product we put out on the field recently is indicative of the team we have in here, the talent we have in here."

Descalso was called upon to pitch the seventh inning, on Monday, even though the Cubs have a 14-man pitching staff. It's just that their arms have been used a lot lately, leading to their first losing month since May 2017. And after going 14-15 in June, they began July much in the same manner: playing bad baseball, filled with mistakes. Their manager is trying everything.

"You talk, talk, talk and at some point they just have to start getting it done," Joe Maddon said. "Those [mistakes] have been very glaring." Editor's Picks Kris Bryant is an All-Star again, but there's room for improvement

Answering key questions after Craig Kimbrel's first Cubs save

Power Rankings: Red-hot Yankees make a run at Dodgers for No. 1 2 Related

Overthrows, bobbled balls and outs on the base paths have become the norm more than the exception lately. For once, their lack of hitting with runners in scoring position wasn't an issue simply because they got behind so early, as rookie Adbert Alzolay had his "welcome to the big leagues" moment, in just his second career start. He gave up 10 hits in just 2 ⅔ innings. Hitting, pitching and defense have all suffered lately, which made Hoyer's pregame determination about what they need even more telling.

"We haven't played well enough to rule a lot of things out," he said. "We have to keep an open mind because of the way the last couple months have gone."

Though it didn't matter on Monday, their biggest need is at the plate, where an uneven offense has kept Cubs brass up at night. It's strange because they boast three All-Stars in Javier Baez, Willson Contreras and Kris Bryant, while Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward are having respectable years as well.

"A lot of guys are where they need to be from an individual standpoint," Hoyer said. "From a team perspective, that's where the real frustration lies. We haven't capitalized on a lot of opportunities. It's too often the storyline."

Of course, Hoyer is talking about hitting with runners in scoring position. The Cubs rank 14th in the National League, meaning those individual performances aren't exactly being strung together. Can a team actually trade for that quality?

"As a group I feel like we're a little less than the sum of our parts because of situational hitting," Hoyer said. 2019 MLB All-Star Game This year's All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 9, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Here's what you need to know about the teams and all the festivities. Rosters, schedules, analysis

Perhaps it comes down to getting a legitimate leadoff man. In the past, that might have been a luxury for the Cubs, who boasted a deep lineup, but now it might be a necessity.

"We don't have that," Hoyer said. "We'll look for that. We've improvised a little bit with [Kyle] Schwarber there, which provides some danger at the top of the lineup."

As usual with teams, most of the fixes are going to have to come from within, from a group that won a World Series three years ago. It seems like a long time ago right now, as the Cubs are trending in the wrong direction. Like any scuffling team, perhaps the All-Star break can be the difference-maker -- and then what occurs before the July 31 trade deadline. After all, the Cubs were the only team in the National League to play 29 games in June. Now, they have a handful left before a respite. A few wins wouldn't hurt.

"I'm sure everyone could use a break at this point," Descalso said. "[But] no one is going to sit there and feel sorry for us because we've been playing not so great.

"We can suck it up for five games, push to the break, relax for a few days and have our foot on the gas and come back for the second half."