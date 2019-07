2019 MLB All-Star Futures Game rosters

The rosters are set for the 2019 MLB All-Star Futures Game taking place in a shortened seven-inning format at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 7 on MLB Network. The matchup during this year's All-Star festivities at Progressive Field in Cleveland marks the first time that the game will take place with an American League vs. National League format instead of Team USA vs. Team World.

The USA won the 2018 Futures Game and Reds outfield prospect Taylor Trammell earned MVP honors.

American League

Pitchers

Jordan Balazovic, RHP, Twins (A)

J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, Astros (AA)

Justin Dunn, RHP, Mariners (AA)

Deivi Garcia, RHP, Yankees (AA)

DL Hall, LHP, Orioles (A)

Matt Manning, RHP, Tigers (AA)

Brendan McKay, LHP, Rays (Majors)

Nate Pearson, RHP, Blue Jays (AA)

Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles (A)

Brady Singer, RHP, Royals (AA)

Catchers

Ronaldo Hernandez, Rays (A)

Sam Huff, Rangers (A)

Jake Rogers, Tigers (AAA)

Infielders

Wander Franco, Rays (A)

Nolan Jones, Indians (A)

Royce Lewis, Twins (A)

Nick Madrigal, White Sox (AA)

Jorge Mateo, Athletics (AAA)

Isaac Paredes, Tigers (AA)

Evan White, Mariners (AA)

Outfielders

Jo Adell, Angels (AA)

Jarren Duran, Red Sox (AA)

Daniel Johnson, Indians (AAA)

Jarred Kelenic, Mariners (A)

Luis Robert, White Sox (AA)

National League roster

Pitchers

Adbert Alzolay, RHP, Cubs (Majors)

Ian Anderson, RHP, Braves (AA)

Ben Bowden, LHP, Rockies (AAA)

MacKenzie Gore, LHP, Padres (A)

Anthony Kay, LHP, Mets (AAA)

Dustin May, RHP, Dodgers (AA)

Adrian Morejon, LHP, Padres (AA)

Luis Patino, RHP, Padres (A)

Sixto Sanchez, RHP, Marlins (AA)

Devin Williams, RHP, Brewers (AA)

Catchers

Miguel Amaya, Cubs (A)

Joey Bart, Giants (A)

Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks (AA)

Infielders

Alec Bohm, Phillies (AA)

Will Craig, Pirates (AAA)

Isan Diaz, Marlins (AAA)

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals (A)

Carter Kieboom, Nationals (AAA)

Gavin Lux, Dodgers (AA)

Outfielders

Dylan Carlson, Cardinals (AA)

Monte Harrison, Marlins (AAA)

Cristian Pache, Braves (AA)

Heliot Ramos, Giants (A)

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks (A)

Taylor Trammell, Reds (AA)