Yankees place Voit on 10-day IL with ab strain

Luke Voit goes 4-for-4 on the day with three doubles, but appears to hurt his leg rounding first base and limps into second. (0:22)

The New York Yankees have placed Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list after the first baseman suffered an abdominal strain during Saturday's game in London.

Voit felt tightness while running the bases in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox and was removed from the game.

He described the injury as "a little tightness, but nothing crazy," but did not play in the second game of the series. The IL move is retroactive to Sunday.

Voit, 28, is hitting .280 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs. He was 4-for-4 with three doubles in Saturday's game prior to the injury.

In related moves, infielder Mike Ford and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while right-hander Chance Adams was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.