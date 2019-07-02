Reports: Machado loses appeal, will sit vs. Giants

Manny Machado's appeal of his one-game suspension was denied, and the San Diego Padres star will serve it Tuesday night by sitting out against the San Francisco Giants, according to multiple reports.

Major League Baseball had issued the punishment to Machado for "aggressively arguing and making contact'' with plate umpire Bill Welke on June 15. Machado was ejected for arguing a called third strike, but denied that he made contact with Welke. His appeal was heard Friday, according to reports.

The MLB Umpires Association took exception to the one-game suspension, saying it was a "slap in the face."

"One game..one single game. What kind of precedent is that setting? It is NOT okay to throw a temper tantrum and physically touch someone of authority, just because you don't agree. Violence in all workplaces is not tolerated. Period," the MLBUA said in a Facebook post.

MLB called the response "inappropriate" in a statement. Machado is batting .276 with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Padres after signing a $300 million, 10-year contract in spring training.