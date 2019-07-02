Rangers' Gallo won't be in HR Derby due to injury

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo will not participate in the Home Run Derby, the team told the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

MLB, the Rangers and Gallo spoke, and there was a common feeling to bypass the event because of his recent injury, the team said.

Gallo missed 22 games last month with a left oblique strain.

Otherwise, according to Rangers GM Jon Daniels, Gallo would have been a top choice.

Gallo has hit some prodigious home runs this year, including a 436-footer Sunday against Tampa Bay that landed in Tropicana Field's 'D ring' above the right field seats. He is only the second player to hit one there at the Trop, following David Ortiz in 2008.

Gallo, who has 20 home runs this season, was named to the All-Star squad as a reserve on Sunday.