MRI shows Hamels' oblique strain isn't severe

Chicago Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels' MRI confirms a left oblique strain but it is not severe, the team said Tuesday.

A timetable for his return will be set after the All-Star break, the Cubs said.

Hamels went on the injured list Saturday after coming out in the second inning of Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. He suffered the injury in the first inning, and he motioned to come out after one warmup pitch in the second inning.

Hamels suffered an oblique injury two years ago and said he came back too early.

"I know after experiencing it once, and seeing what type of results I was continuing to put up, that's not going to be any sort of good scenario to repeat that," he said earlier this week.

Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers was used in this report.