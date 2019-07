The Colorado Rockies have reinstated All-star shortstop Trevor Story from the 10-day injured list.

Story went on the IL with a sprained right thumb on June 20 after suffering the injury during a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Story, named to his second straight National League All-star team over the weekend, is batting .294 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs.

In another move Tuesday, the Rockies optioned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to to Albuquerque.