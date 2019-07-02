Battling injuries, Rendon may skip All-Star Game

WASHINGTON -- Anthony Rendon might snub the All-Star Game.

"It's still not set in stone if I'm going yet," said the Washington Nationals third baseman, who on Sunday was named an All-Star for the first time. "I've got a lot of injuries, or little ailments that I'm dealing with right now. So it's the kind of decision where I'm thinking about, I may want to get my body back to 100 percent over those four days instead of actually dealing with all this, and actually not getting time to rest. So I'm still thinking about it."

Along with Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Rendon is one of two National League reserves backing up Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was voted a starter in the fan balloting.

Despite being one of the most productive players in baseball over the past several years, Rendon had never made it to the All-Star Game. Entering Tuesday's action, Rendon was hitting .311 with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs. His 1.028 OPS led all MLB third baseman and ranked fifth among all position players.

On April 20, Rendon was hit by a pitch on his left elbow. Ten days later, he was placed on the injured list with an elbow contusion and wound up missing 14 games due to the injury. Although Rendon's production at the plate hasn't suffered, there have been times over the last few weeks where he has appeared limited on the basepaths.

"I've been dealing with it for a while," Rendon said, when asked how long he has been hampered. "Definitely a few weeks now, and I'm pretty sure you can go back and watch the games. I haven't been running out balls as much as I usually do in the past, so you can guys can go back and try to figure that out. I'm not going to release that."

Washington manager Davey Martinez is confident Rendon will end up partaking in next week's All-Star festivities at Progressive Field.

"I have a funny feeling -- this is just me speaking, I don't speak for Anthony -- but I think he'll show up in Cleveland," Martinez said. "It's fun. They're not playing three days in a row. He's not doing the Home Run Derby. I think he needs to experience it and see what it's like, and go in there and play three of four innings, whatever he's going to do, and go from there.

"But I think he really needs to. I mean, he deserves it. If anybody deserves it, it's him. For me, even from the other side, he's been an All-Star for many years. He finally got selected, so I think he needs to go and enjoy it."