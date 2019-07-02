Cora: Eovaldi to be Sox closer on return from IL

The Red Sox jump out to an early lead, but the Yankees storm back and score nine runs in the seventh inning to win 12-8 in London. (1:37)

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Nathan Eovaldi would be the team's closer when he returns from the injured list.

Eovaldi has not pitched since having surgery in April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. While there is no exact timetable for his return, the Red Sox have said they hope it will be soon after the All-Star break.

The Red Sox bullpen, which has as many blown saves as actual saves, was exposed in two losses to the Yankees in London, in which New York scored 22 runs in 12⅔ innings off Boston's relievers.

Eovaldi started four games this season, with no decisions and a 6.00 ERA. He has not pitched since April 17. Eovaldi, 29, has had two Tommy John surgeries.

He agreed to a four-year, $67.5 million deal to return to the Red Sox in December.

In 22 appearances (21 starts) split between the Tampa Bay Rays and Red Sox last season, he went 6-7 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 111 innings.

He had a 3-3 mark, 3.33 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched with the Red Sox, and a memorable playoff run.