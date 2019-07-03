        <
          Pence has setback; All-Star Game now in doubt

          8:25 PM ET
          ESPN

          Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence was removed from his injury rehab assignment on Tuesday, leaving in doubt whether he will be able to participate in the All-Star Game on July 9.

          Pence has been on the injured list with a right groin strain since June 17. On Monday, in the first game of his rehab assignment in Double-A Frisco, he aggravated the injury. He was running to first in his third at-bat when he felt the twinge.

          An MRI Tuesday showed no new injury, but he was pulled from the rehab assignment.

          Pence was named to his fourth All-Star Game last week in a season that has been a surprising turnaround for the 36-year-old.

          He became a free agent after hitting .226 in his final season with the Giants and then got no big league offers. Pence signed a minor league deal with the Rangers and made the team after a good showing in spring training.

          He's batting .294 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.

