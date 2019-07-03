Pence has setback; All-Star Game now in doubt

Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence was removed from his injury rehab assignment on Tuesday, leaving in doubt whether he will be able to participate in the All-Star Game on July 9.

Pence has been on the injured list with a right groin strain since June 17. On Monday, in the first game of his rehab assignment in Double-A Frisco, he aggravated the injury. He was running to first in his third at-bat when he felt the twinge.

An MRI Tuesday showed no new injury, but he was pulled from the rehab assignment.

Pence was named to his fourth All-Star Game last week in a season that has been a surprising turnaround for the 36-year-old.

He became a free agent after hitting .226 in his final season with the Giants and then got no big league offers. Pence signed a minor league deal with the Rangers and made the team after a good showing in spring training.

He's batting .294 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.