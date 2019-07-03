Angels All-Star La Stella leaves with bruised shin

Tommy La Stella fouls a ball off his leg and has to be carried off the field. (0:27)

Los Angeles Angels All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella left Tuesday's road game against the Texas Rangers after fouling a ball off his right shin in the sixth inning.

La Stella, who was 0-for-3 in the game, had to be helped off the field. The Angels said La Stella has a right shin contusion and will get a CT scan and clinical evaluation on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in his career on Sunday.

In his first season with the Angels, and sixth in the major leagues, La Stella entered Tuesday batting .304 with 49 runs scored, 16 home runs and 44 RBIs. All the totals are career highs for him.

Also on Tuesday, the Angels said outfielder Brian Goodwin was removed against the Rangers with a right wrist contusion. He will undergo a CT scan and clinical evaluation on Wednesday, the team said.