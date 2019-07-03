Charges dropped against Phillies' Herrera

Domestic violence charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera have been dropped following a hearing Wednesday at Atlantic City (New Jersey) Municipal Court.

A state prosecutor told reporters that Herrera's girlfriend did not want to proceed with the case, leading to the decision to dismiss.

Herrera must complete counseling within 60 days.

He had been accused of domestic assault against his girlfriend on May 27 at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Officers had found the 20-year-old woman with "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend."

The 27-year-old Herrera had been facing charges of simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury.

"We believe that the complete dismissal of the misdemeanor charges was the right result," Herrera's attorney, Thomas Calcagni, told reporters.

Following the arrest, Herrera was placed on administrative leave. The leave can last up to seven days while MLB officials look into the incident and can be extended while the inquiry continues. According to multiple reports, Herrera remains on leave through Friday.