Twins' Odorizzi goes on IL, to miss All-Star Game

Minnesota Twins starter Jake Odorizzi will be placed on the injured list and miss the All-Star Game after suffering a blister on his throwing hand during Tuesday's game.

Odorizzi was replaced in the fourth inning of an 8-6 loss to the Oakland Athletics after allowing five earned runs.

The blister is on his right middle finger.

"If it's any other finger, I can get through it," Odorizzi said. "It's just that's the worst spot for a blister to happen. It's more like one of those perfect storm type of areas, right on the corner and in front. If I stay behind the ball it still burns, and on the side with my slider and split it burns on that side too. It's every pitch."

Odorizzi (10-4) has a 3.15 ERA in 17 starts this season. He was named to his first All-Star Game this week.

He is 0-2 with an 8.76 ERA in his past three starts following a 10-game winning streak.

The Twins are calling up right-hander Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester to replace Odorizzi.