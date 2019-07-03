        <
        >

          Twins' Odorizzi goes on IL, to miss All-Star Game

          2:29 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Minnesota Twins starter Jake Odorizzi will be placed on the injured list and miss the All-Star Game after suffering a blister on his throwing hand during Tuesday's game.

          Odorizzi was replaced in the fourth inning of an 8-6 loss to the Oakland Athletics after allowing five earned runs.

          The blister is on his right middle finger.

          "If it's any other finger, I can get through it," Odorizzi said. "It's just that's the worst spot for a blister to happen. It's more like one of those perfect storm type of areas, right on the corner and in front. If I stay behind the ball it still burns, and on the side with my slider and split it burns on that side too. It's every pitch."

          Odorizzi (10-4) has a 3.15 ERA in 17 starts this season. He was named to his first All-Star Game this week.

          He is 0-2 with an 8.76 ERA in his past three starts following a 10-game winning streak.

          The Twins are calling up right-hander Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester to replace Odorizzi.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices