          Rays put 1B Choi on IL with ankle injury

          3:52 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have put first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list with a strained left ankle and recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham.

          Choi is hitting .266 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 70 games. He has just eight hits in his last 46 at-bats.

          Tampa Bay dealt reliever Casey Sadler to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league right-hander Nathan Witt, who was assigned to Class A Bowling Green. Sadler had been designated for assignment on Saturday.

          The Rays also traded minor league infielder-outfielder Andrew Velazquez to Cleveland for international signing bonus pool allotment.

          Right-hander Jose De Leon, coming back from Tommy John surgery, was reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Durham.

          The moves were announced before Wednesday night's game against Baltimore.

