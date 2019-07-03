Lowe, Berrios, Bogaerts All-Star replacements

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios and Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts were named to the American League All-Star squad as injury replacements on Wednesday.

Lowe leads all rookies in home runs (16), RBIs (49) and doubles (17) and is a strong early candidate for AL Rookie of the Year.

Lowe replaces Angels infielder Tommy La Stella, who fractured his right tibia when he fouled a ball off his shin against the Rangers on Tuesday night. Lowe is also banged up -- he suffered a leg contusion in Tuesday's game against the Orioles and is day to day.

Berrios, who is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 17 starts for the AL Central-leading Twins, replaces teammate Jake Odorizzi, who went on the injured list on Wednesday with blister. Berrios was also an All-Star last season.

Bogaerts leads AL shortstops in many offensive categories. He's hitting .301 with 16 homers, 58 RBIs and a .933 OPS through 82 games this season.

Bogaerts replaces Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence, who is on the IL with a groin injury.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.