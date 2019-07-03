        <
        >

          Lowe, Berrios, Bogaerts All-Star replacements

          5:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios and Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts were named to the American League All-Star squad as injury replacements on Wednesday.

          Lowe leads all rookies in home runs (16), RBIs (49) and doubles (17) and is a strong early candidate for AL Rookie of the Year.

          Lowe replaces Angels infielder Tommy La Stella, who fractured his right tibia when he fouled a ball off his shin against the Rangers on Tuesday night. Lowe is also banged up -- he suffered a leg contusion in Tuesday's game against the Orioles and is day to day.

          Berrios, who is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 17 starts for the AL Central-leading Twins, replaces teammate Jake Odorizzi, who went on the injured list on Wednesday with blister. Berrios was also an All-Star last season.

          Bogaerts leads AL shortstops in many offensive categories. He's hitting .301 with 16 homers, 58 RBIs and a .933 OPS through 82 games this season.

          Bogaerts replaces Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence, who is on the IL with a groin injury.

          The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices