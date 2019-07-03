Boone: 'It's a joke' Torres not on All-Star team

Gleyber Torres makes a diving stop, then throws to second on one knee to start the double play. (0:15)

NEW YORK -- Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres continues to be an American League All-Star Game snub, and his manager is extremely upset about it.

"It's a joke that he's not on that team," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before his team's Subway Series meeting with the crosstown New York Mets on Wednesday. "Gleyber Torres not an All-Star? You can kick rocks on that one. That's ridiculous."

Torres, who appeared in his first All-Star Game last year as part of a strong rookie season, still remains off this year's team despite other infielders being recently added to it as injury replacements.

Earlier Wednesday, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios were the three additions the AL team made to account for injuries to players previously voted into the game.

Notably, Lowe replaced Angels infielder Tommy La Stella, who broke his right tibia Tuesday night when he fouled a ball off his shin. Lowe also suffered a leg bruise in his own game for Tampa Bay on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day.

Although there still is a chance Torres gets added to the AL's roster with the possibility of other currently unforeseen injuries, Boone believes his middle infielder is more than deserving of being in the Midsummer Classic lineup.

"He's been unbelievable for us," Boone said. "First-place club, the offensive consistency he's had, the power, the on-base, the playing both positions in the middle infield. Yeah, it doesn't seem right to me that he isn't on that team."

Torres entered Wednesday batting .295 with 19 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .907 OPS. In the field, he has played both shortstop and second base this season. He played the latter until mid-May, when Didi Gregorius finally returned from his rehab following offseason Tommy John surgery.

Since Gregorius' return, Torres has been at second base, helping form a tandem that has pulled off its share of stupefying double plays.

"Look, I know there's all kind of players and coaches vote and fan voting, and sometimes that ends a few weeks ago, and obviously every team needs to be represented," Boone said. "I understand there's a lot of moving parts that make [voting players into the game] difficult, and ultimately every year you're going to have guys that are certainly deserving that don't get in that game.

"But the Gleyber one is one of those that's a head-scratcher for me."