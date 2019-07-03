Strasburg tosses first career 'immaculate inning'

WASHINGTON -- Stephen Strasburg was so filthy, he was immaculate.

On Wednesday, the Washington Nationals hurler threw an "immaculate inning" against the Miami Marlins.

In the top of the fourth, Strasburg struck out the side on nine pitches, all of which were strikes. He got Garrett Cooper looking and Neil Walker swinging, then caught Starlin Castro looking to finish the job. During the frame, Strasburg threw five fastballs, three changeups and one curveball.

Strasburg's immaculate inning was the first of his career and the fourth in Nationals history. Max Scherzer has accomplished the feat twice, and Jordan Zimmermann had done it once.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Strasburg is the fourth pitcher to work a perfect frame this season, joining the Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale (twice), Toronto Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone and Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader.

There were four immaculate innings thrown during the 2018 season.

Success against the Marlins is nothing new for Strasburg. In his past 10 starts against Miami entering Wednesday, the 30-year-old righty was 9-0 with a 1.64 ERA.

Through five scoreless innings on Wednesday, Strasburg had recorded 10 strikeouts.