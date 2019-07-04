Derby draw: Yelich gets Guerrero, Bell vs. Acuna

Christian Yelich details the adjustments he's made to become a home run hitter ahead of his participation in the Home Run Derby. (1:55)

MLB home run leader Christian Yelich will be the top seed in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The reigning National League MVP received the No. 1 seed for the power-hitting contest by virtue of leading the majors in home runs with 31. He will face Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the No. 8 seed, in the opening round of the Derby, which will air at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso, who is tied for second in the majors with 28 home runs, is the No. 2 seed and will square off against seventh-seeded Carlos Santana of the hometown Indians.

Another slugger, No. 3 seed Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is paired with sixth-seeded Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves. No. 4 seed Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros is matched against Los Angeles Dodgers power hitter Joc Pederson, the fifth seed.

Bregman and Pederson were the final two hitters selected for Monday's showcase. Bregman lost in the opening round of last year's Home Run Derby but went on to win All-Star Game MVP. Pederson finished second to Todd Frazier in the 2015 showcase and hasn't competed since.

The winner will get $1 million of $2.5 million in prize money, the losing finalist will collect $500,000 and the six other participants will earn $150,000 apiece. The player with the longest home run will get an extra $100,000.

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper, who won last year's competition at Washington's Nationals Park, is not back to defend his title this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.