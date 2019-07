Right-handed pitcher Heath Hembree has been reinstated to the Boston Red Sox roster, the team announced.

Hembree, 30, was placed on the injured list with a right elbow extensor strain on June 14, retroactive to June 11.

He has a 2.51 ERA in 28⅔ innings pitched this season.

Right-handed pitcher Trevor Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.