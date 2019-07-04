        <
          Rays' Lowe out of ASG, replaced by Yanks' Torres

          12:46 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin and will not play in next week's All-Star Game.

          Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to replace Lowe, who was added to the AL All-Star team Wednesday.

          Lowe was forced out of Tuesday night's game after he sharply fouled a ball off his leg in the sixth inning of a 6-3 win over Baltimore. He finished the at-bat, grounding a single to left, but struggled to reach first base.

          Lowe is hitting .276 with a team-leading 16 homers and 49 RBIs. He took the spot of Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella as an injury replacement.

