ChiSox 2B Sanchez injures hand, gets 3 stitches

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez left Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a lacerated right hand.

Sanchez required three stitches and is considered day-to-day. The White Sox have Friday off and host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

After he singled in the third inning, Sanchez was injured when Tigers starter Matthew Boyd threw wide to first base. Sanchez dived back to the bag, and first baseman Niko Goodrum had to step over Sanchez awkwardly to catch the ball, cutting Sanchez's hand in the process.

Sanchez remained down for a minute before walking off the field with manager Rick Renteria and a trainer.

He was replaced by Daniel Palka, who remained in the game to play first base. Jose Rondon shifted from first base to second base.

The Tigers won 11-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.