Philadelphia Phillies right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Manager Gabe Kapler says Nicasio's strain is "pretty mild." Kapler says Nicasio needed the break because the pitcher also has been feeling tightness in his quadriceps.

Nicasio, who was acquired from Seattle in the offseason, has a 5.24 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

His roster spot will be filled by left-hander Austin Davis, who was called up from Lehigh Valley.