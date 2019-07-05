Pollock to rejoin Dodgers after All-Star break

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock, who underwent surgery in early May for an infection in his surgically repaired elbow, will rejoin the team after the All-Star break, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Thursday.

Pollock went on the injured list April 30 to remove a plate in his right elbow from an operation in 2016. The infection developed after he had bumped the elbow during a series against the Chicago Cubs.

He is currently on a rehab assignment with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga and is scheduled to join the Dodgers for a series against the Boston Red Sox that begins next Friday.

Pollock, 31, signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Dodgers in the offseason, but the former All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner has struggled at the plate. He is batting .223 (23-for-109) with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 28 games this season.

When he returns, Roberts said Pollock will return to his center field spot with rookie Alex Verdugo likely shifting to left field and Joc Pederson to first base.