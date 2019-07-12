MLB crowd-pleasers!

You Cannot Be Serious is ESPN The Magazine's satire page. Because, you know, this whole sports thing? It's meant to be fun!

So you say that MLB attendance is dwindling? Four hours in hot plastic seats ain't as attractive as it used to be? These promotions are guaranteed to get fannies back in the park.

Arizona Diamondbacks

By encouraging fans to seek shelter in the stadium before an asteroid strikes Phoenix, the team has boosted attendance by 3 percent while simultaneously creating mass hysteria.

Miami Marlins

The allure of a cybernetically reanimated John Lennon singing during the seventh-inning stretch has boosted attendance to over 8,000 on multiple occasions.

Houston Astros

As part of a season-long campaign, stadium hot dogs will now be cooked to appropriate temperatures on select nights during the season.

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis is hoping to shorten the length of game days by reducing the nightly pregame ceremony honoring Stan Musial to under 75 minutes.

New York Mets

By purchasing any single-game ticket, fans are automatically entered in a raffle to win tickets to a Yankees game.

Baltimore Orioles

Rebranding the organization as the Baltimore Toy Story 4s has brought in record-breaking crowds of both young and old who are excited to see the latest adventure of Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang.

New York Yankees

New York's "10,000 stray dogs get in free with every home run" promotion has proved wildly impactful -- but disastrous from a revenue standpoint.

Kansas City Royals

The popularity of bobblehead nights has led to KC fielding an entire lineup of the plastic novelty figures, a move that has not only boosted attendance but also upped performance in every advanced statistical category.

