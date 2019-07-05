Rebuilding Tigers give GM Avila extension

The Detroit Tigers have given general manager Al Avila a multiyear extension, they announced Friday. His contract had been set to expire after next season.

The Tigers are currently 28-54, the third-worst record in baseball behind the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals. They have lost 98 games each of the past two seasons.

"It's clear to anyone that follows Tiger baseball that our organization is undergoing a significant transformation," CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement. "I've been impressed with Al's leadership and focus, and the steadfast way he has led our baseball operations since becoming general manager.

Al Avila has been the Tigers GM since August 2015. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

"I am especially pleased with the progress we have made in securing a stable of talented prospects, which bodes well for our future. Al has a proven track record in this game, and his nearly three decades of experience is paying dividends in this rebuilding phase."

Avila, 60, was named GM in August 2015, replacing Dave Dombrowski. He has been with the Tigers organization for 18 years.

Avila is the first Cuban-born GM in Major League Baseball history.