Mets host Seinfeld bobblehead night at Citi Field

It's Jerry Seinfeld night at Citi Field, and TV's biggest Mets fan will be on hand for the festivities before and during Friday's game with the Phillies.

The first 25,000 fans at the ballpark will get a Seinfeld bobblehead that does not bear much resemblance to the comedian, and Seinfeld will be reunited with longtime Mets star and television analyst Keith Hernandez, who had a recurring role on "Seinfeld" in 1991.

Guaranteed @JerrySeinfeld bobblehead ✅

Seinfeld baseball cards ✅

Photo opportunity with Larry Thomas - the infamous "Soup Nazi" ✅

Entered into a random drawing to participate in Seinfeld Night in-game features ✅#SeinfeldNight VIP package 👉 https://t.co/fG1Lg1B88m pic.twitter.com/CWUSAK7btg — New York Mets (@Mets) June 19, 2019

The Mets encouraged fans to catch up on the TV series, which premiered 30 years ago, on July 5, 1989. Seinfeld will host a trivia quiz about the show, which ran for nine seasons.

Another recurring character will also be on hand. Larry Thomas, nominated for an Emmy for his role as the Soup Nazi, will be an official greeter in the concourse.

The show was nominated for the Emmy as Outstanding Comedy series from 1992 to 1998, and won in 1993. It's responsible for numerous catchphrases from the '90s.