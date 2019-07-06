Indians' Carrasco being treated for leukemia

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco says he is being treated for leukemia.

Carrasco, 32, made the revelation to a TV station while on a visit to a hospital in the Dominican Republic. He remains positive about his prognosis -- saying the condition is "under control" -- and said he'll be back with the team "at the end of July.''

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. There are numerous forms of the disease, many of which are highly treatable.

Carrasco was feeling lethargic for several weeks in May and told CDN 37 that doctors "saw something different in my blood."

The right-hander said he received more tests, and he and his wife were given his diagnosis.

The Indians put Carrasco on the injured list on June 5 with an unspecified diagnosed blood disorder, saying he was "stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options" and that they expected him to return "at some point this season."

The Indians (48-38), who are 6 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central and are second in the wild-card standings entering Saturday's games, have not commented on Carrasco's leukemia diagnosis.

"He'll get through this with the help of everybody,'' teammate Jason Kipnis said last month. "I know the city will be very supportive of him. Every time anyone sees him they will wish him well and ask him how he's doing. I'm sure he'll still have a big smile on his face. He's always in a good mood.''

Carrasco has developed into one of the AL's steadiest pitchers in recent years. He won 17 games last season and went 18-6 in 2017, when he finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

He was 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts this season prior to going on the injured list.

Carrasco signed a four-year, $47 million contract in December. In 10 seasons, all with the Indians, he is 83-68 in 219 appearances (183 starts).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.