Twins place 1B Cron on IL with thumb injury

Minnesota Twins first baseman C.J. Cron has been put on the injured list with right thumb inflammation, the team announced Saturday.

Cron is hitting .266 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs this season for the Twins, who lead the AL Central by 6 1/2 games over the Cleveland Indians entering Saturday's games.

He had two doubles, drove in two runs and scored two more in the Twins' 15-6 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

To replace Cron on the roster, the Twins recalled outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. from Triple-A Rochester. He appeared in one game for the Twins earlier this season.