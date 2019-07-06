        <
        >

          Pirates lefty Brault goes on IL after Friday exit

          4:53 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Steven Brault has been placed on the 10-day injured list after leaving Friday's game with a left shoulder strain.

          Brault exited the 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after walking Orlando Arcia to lead off the fifth inning.

          "It was just tight after every inning," Brault said. "And in that fifth inning, I wasn't able to get to the point where I needed to be. It was obvious seeing my velocity drop."

          Brault, coming off a June in which he posted a 2.52 ERA after injuries forced him to join Pittsburgh's starting rotation full-time, is 3-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 15 appearances (nine starts) this season.

          The Pirates made a series of other moves to their pitching staff, placing Trevor Williams on the paternity list, optioning right-hander Dovydas Neverauskas to Triple-A Indianapolis and recalling right-handers Dario Agrazal, Montana DuRapau and Luis Escobar from Indianapolis.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

