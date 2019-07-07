        <
          Red Sox sign Song amid Navy service uncertainty

          8:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DETROIT -- The Boston Red Sox have signed fourth-round draft pick Noah Song, a pitcher from the U.S. Naval Academy who might not be able to begin his full-time pro career until 2021.

          The team announced the signing Saturday.

          The 22-year-old Song must serve at least two years of military duty before he can petition to finish his five-year commitment as a reservist. The right-hander will pitch for short-season Lowell this summer before reporting for duty on Nov. 1 to train as a flight officer.

          President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum last month ordering the Pentagon to develop a new policy to allow athletes attending the nation's military academies to play professional sports immediately after graduating. A new policy has not yet been announced, however.

          Song went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA for Navy this season and was one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes Award. He is the highest-selected draftee ever from the Naval Academy.

