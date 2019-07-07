Reports: Mets GM tosses chair in heated meeting

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair in a contentious meeting with manager Mickey Callaway and his coaching staff after Friday night's 7-2 loss to the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, according to multiple reports.

According to the New York Post, which first reported the incident, Van Wagenen berated the coaches immediately following the loss and concluded by throwing the chair and telling Callaway to go do his "f---ing press conference."

Van Wagenen was reportedly upset that Jacob deGrom pitched seven strong innings, only to see his outing go to waste when the bullpen allowed five runs in the top of the ninth.

Callaway proceeded to conduct his media duties without indication of the reported meeting.

"We as a staff often meet with coaches and players throughout the course of the season," Van Wagenen told the Post without confirming or denying the incident. "I am not going to give the specifics to any of those meetings."

The Mets were 10 games under .500 with two games to go before the All-Star break. They lead the majors with 21 blown saves, three more than any other team has recorded.

In June, Van Wagenen cited the bullpen's woes when he fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez.