Rays' Alvarado pulled in 7th with oblique strain

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jose Alvarado left Saturday's game against the New York Yankees after suffering a right oblique strain, the team announced.

Alvarado winced on the follow-through of the last of his 18 pitches in the seventh inning, forcing manager Kevin Cash to come to the mound. Alvarado could be seen pointing to his right side and was quickly replaced by Jake Faria.

Alvarado gave up one run, two hits and walked two in two-thirds of an inning. Tampa rallied in the seventh and again in the ninth to beat New York 4-3.

The Rays reinstated Alvarado, 24, from the restricted list on June 28. He left the team June 2 to tend to a medical issue involving his mother in Venezuela.

Alvarado has seven saves but has struggled overall, posting a 5.06 ERA and two blown saves. On Wednesday, he came on in the ninth inning of a 3-3 game against the Baltimore Orioles and was charged with six runs (five earned). The Rays lost 9-6.