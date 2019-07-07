Bumgarner hit by liner, has elbow contusion

Madison Bumgarner takes a line drive right to his left elbow in the first inning, he finishes two innings before exiting the game. (0:47)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner exited Saturday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park because of an elbow contusion after taking a line drive off his left arm in the first inning.

The Giants said X-rays were negative.

Bumgarner completed the inning, pitched a scoreless second and batted a half-inning later, but manager Bruce Bochy decided to pull the left-hander before the beginning of the third.

Bumgarner, a potential target for several teams ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, is 5-7 with a 4.02 ERA.