          Bumgarner hit by liner, has elbow contusion

          Bumgarner takes line drive to elbow, leaves game (0:47)

          Madison Bumgarner takes a line drive right to his left elbow in the first inning, he finishes two innings before exiting the game. (0:47)

          1:21 AM ET
          ESPN

          San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner exited Saturday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park because of an elbow contusion after taking a line drive off his left arm in the first inning.

          The Giants said X-rays were negative.

          Bumgarner completed the inning, pitched a scoreless second and batted a half-inning later, but manager Bruce Bochy decided to pull the left-hander before the beginning of the third.

          Bumgarner, a potential target for several teams ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, is 5-7 with a 4.02 ERA.

