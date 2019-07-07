Brewers call up Dubon after Arcia collision

The Milwaukee Brewers have called up infielder Mauricio Dubon from Triple-A San Antonio, making him the first major league player born and raised in Honduras.

The move follows Saturday's collision between Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia and second baseman Keston Hiura.

Arcia was carted off with an apparent shoulder injury but said Sunday through an interpreter that he is feeling good and is not in pain.

The 24-year-old Dubon was the No. 6 prospect for the Brewers before the season, according to ESPN's Keith Law. He was hitting .306 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs in 82 Triple-A games this season.

Right-handed pitcher Burch Smith was optioned to San Antonio in a corresponding move.