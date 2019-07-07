Yelich pulls out of HR Derby with back issue

Relive some of the most iconic moments from the Home Run Derby. (1:52)

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has pulled out of the Home Run Derby because of a back injury, Major League Baseball announced Sunday.

He will be replaced by the Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman.

Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, leads the majors with 31 home runs. He was not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and it has not been announced whether he will participate in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Yelich's absence Sunday wasn't due to injury, but because the team "felt we were at the red line with him" from a workload standpoint.

Chapman, who has 21 home runs, was named to his first All-Star Game last week. His father, Jim, will pitch to him in the Derby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.