Cutoff men: Reds go with sleeveless jerseys

Cleveland's bats were on fire vs. Cincinnati as Tyler Naquin, Jake Bauers, Greg Allen and Jason Kipnis all hit home runs in the Indians' 11-1 win. (1:27)

Sleeves were optional when the Cincinnati Reds donned vintage jerseys for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Indians.

The Reds were wearing the uniforms the team had used for one year only in 1956 -- a look that featured a sleeveless, button-up shirt with the player's number on one side of the front and the club's "Mr. Redlegs" mascot on the other.

Most of the 1956 Reds wore red T-shirts under the jerseys to complete the look, but on Sunday several members of the 2019 team decided to follow the example of legendary slugger Ted Kluszewski and let their bare arms feel the breeze.

Joey Votto, Derek Dietrich, Eugenio Suarez and most of the bullpen were among those to show off their guns, but the effect was perhaps most effective on the bulging biceps of Yasiel Puig.

When Kluszewski joined the Reds in the 1940s, he famously cut off the constricting sleeves on his jersey so they wouldn't affect his swing. The change didn't seem to help the Reds' bats too much against the Indians, however, as they lost 11-1.

The Reds are wearing throwback jerseys at 15 home games this season as part of the ballclub's celebration of its 150th anniversary. Players will have another opportunity to ditch the sleeves when they wear the 1961 style on July 21.