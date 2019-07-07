Angels' Lucroy carted off after collision at plate

Jake Marisnick attempts to slide home and ends up colliding with Jonathan Lucroy, leading to Lucroy leaving the game. (0:57)

HOUSTON -- Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field in the eighth inning after a collision at the plate with the Astros' Jake Marisnick.

The Angels said Lucroy was sent to a local hospital to receive a CT scan and will be evaluated for a possible concussion and fractured nose.

The bases were loaded with the game tied at 10 when Marisnick attempted to score on a sacrifice fly by George Springer.

Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as the catcher attempted to field the throw, and Lucroy immediately fell on his back. He didn't move for a few seconds before struggling to sit up. Marisnick tagged home and then leaned over Lucroy to see if he was OK. Lucroy lifted his head off the ground a few seconds later as blood dripped from his nose.

The Angels' Jonathan Lucroy was carted off after this violent collision at home plate with the Astros' Jake Marisnick. Bob Levey/Getty Images

Angels players rushed to the plate as trainers checked on him. He was lifted to a sitting position after a couple of minutes and held a towel to his nose. He was then helped to a cart and taken off the field while clutching a bloodstained towel.

Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy, and the call was upheld after a crew-chief review to end the inning. Marisnick veered out of the baseline and lowered his shoulder to make contact with Lucroy. Marisnick and Lucroy banged heads on the play, and the back of Lucroy's head also struck the infield dirt.

