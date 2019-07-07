Alonso sets NL rookie mark for RBIs before break

Pete Alonso launches a 2-run home run to right field, the first hit of the day off Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola. (0:21)

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, ready to play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Cleveland, has set the National League rookie record with 68 RBIs before the break.

He hit his 30th home run of the season Sunday in an 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, driving in two runs with the shot, to set the mark.

He was tied with Albert Pujols, who had 66 for the Cardinals in 2001. Walt Dropo set the major league mark of 83 for the Red Sox in 1950.

His 30 home runs are tied for the second most by a rookie in major league history before the All-Star break. The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge also hit 30 in 2017. Mark McGwire holds the major league record, with 33 for the Oakland Athletics in 1987 before the break.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.