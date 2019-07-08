        <
          Latest updates from MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland

          play
          The evolution of MLB's All-Star Game (2:33)

          Tim Kurkjian reflects on how Major League Baseball's All-Star Game has changed over the years. (2:33)

          2:03 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          From Media Day to the Home Run Derby to the Midsummer Classic, Cleveland is rocking. Here's what's happening right now at Progressive Field.

          ESPN Writer

          Hyun-jin Ryu and Justin Verlander will be the starting pitchers for tomorrow's All-Star Game. It will be the second Summer Classic start for Verlander, and first one for Ryu.

          Marly Rivera, ESPN Writer2h ago

          ESPN Senior Writer

          Dave Roberts says he'll likely follow Hyun-Jin Ryu with Clayton Kershaw and Jacob deGrom and then focus a little bit on matchups after that.

          David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer1h ago

          ESPN Senior Writer

          MLB All-Star lineups are in from Cleveland. Hard to believe there has been a better one in recent years than this NL one. Yelich, Freeman, Bellinger, Bell, etc. Such power. Acuna eighth!

          Eric Karabell, ESPN Senior Writer1h ago

          ESPN Senior Writer

          Your American League starting lineup:

          David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer1h ago

          ESPN.com

          Alex Cora on DJ LeMahieu: "People thought he couldn't hit outside of Colorado, but he can hit outside of Colorado and in Europe too."

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com1h ago

          ESPN.com

          When asked which mascot he could beat in a fight, Mike Trout replied: "Orbit, because he's always messing with me"

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com43m ago

