Lucroy concussed, breaks nose from collision

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy told ESPN in a text message that he suffered a concussion and a broken nose in a collision at home plate with the Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick on Sunday.

Lucroy said he is otherwise doing well and expects to be released from the hospital sometime Monday.

The bases were loaded with the game tied at 10 when Marisnick attempted to score on a sacrifice fly by George Springer.

Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as the catcher attempted to field the throw, and Lucroy immediately fell on his back. He didn't move for a few seconds before struggling to sit up. Marisnick tagged home and then leaned over Lucroy to see if he was OK. Lucroy lifted his head off the ground a few seconds later as blood dripped from his nose.

Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy, and the call was upheld after a crew-chief review to end the inning. Marisnick veered out of the baseline and lowered his shoulder to make contact with Lucroy. Marisnick and Lucroy banged heads on the play, and the back of Lucroy's head also struck the infield dirt.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus called on Major League Baseball to consider a suspension for Marisnick.

"It certainly didn't look like a clean play,'' Angels manager Brad Ausmus said after his team fell to the Astros 11-10 in 10 innings. "I don't know what actually happened, but it looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right. Really, I think Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it. Consider some type of suspension, quite frankly.''

Marisnick said after the game that he planned to reach out to Lucroy to check on him.

"I watched the play again and it looks -- he just drops right in front of me and once I kind of made a decision, it was too late,'' Marisnick said. "It was a bad play and I hope he's OK.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.