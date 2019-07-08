Verlander gets AL start; Yelich will play for NL

Tim Kurkjian reflects on how Major League Baseball's All-Star Game has changed over the years. (2:33)

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander will get the start for the American League All-Stars on Tuesday, facing the Los Angeles Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu, manager Alex Cora announced Monday.

Verlander, an eight-time All-Star, is 10-4 this season, with a 2.98 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 126⅔ innings. It's his second All-Star start.

Ryu, a left-hander from South Korea, leads the majors with a 1.73 ERA and is tied for the National League lead in wins with 10. His manager, Dave Roberts, had named Ryu to start when the teams were announced last week. He is the second Asian All-Star starter after Dodgers rookie Hideo Nomo of Japan in 1995.

Reigning MVP Christian Yelich, who was a late scratch for the Home Run Derby, leads off for the National League. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, who bowed out of the Home Run Derby with a back issue, will play in the game, leading off for the NL. Yelich leads the majors with 31 home runs.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez hits second, followed by Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, Pittsburgh's Josh Bell at designated hitter, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte and Atlanta center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

The National League has the youngest starting lineup in All-Star Game history, with an average age of 25.75. The previous record was 26.4 by the 2017 AL starters.

Houston's George Springer leads off and plays right field for the AL and is followed in the batting order by New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, Astros left fielder Michael Brantley and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will follow Ryu, Roberts said.

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, a late addition to the squad, is up second for the AL. Cora, who has no closer on his Boston Red Sox team, said he will use Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.