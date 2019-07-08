Shirtless JR Smith steals the show at MLB All-Star celebrity softball game

The stars were out in full force as the 2019 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game rolled through Progressive Field on Sunday.

The rosters touted names such as Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Cleveland's finest, JR "Shirtless" Smith. The latter wasted no time before ripping off his jersey to channel all of his 2016 NBA Finals victory glory -- much to the delight of the Cleveland faithful. Hey, the man knows his audience.

Smith was met with a standing ovation as he delivered a little league home run off a Jenny Finch error. The Cavaliers legend capped his performance with an enthusiastic (albeit wobbly) rendition of his signature 3-point celebration. What more could you ask for?

It's also worth mentioning that Quincy Brown was casually donning a Shirtless JR Smith T-shirt behind the plate -- because, yes, those are still available for purchase.

Beloved Cleveland Indian and Hall of Famer Jim Thome was suited up alongside his son, Landon. Watching Landon hit an RBI double in front of his old man? Priceless.

play 0:48 Thome's son gets a hit in front of his dad Hall of Famer Jim Thome is fired up after his son, Landon, gets an RBI double in the celebrity softball game.

Speaking of Indians greats, Travis Hafner put his tremendous athleticism on full display with an out-of-the-park bomb. How Hafner never competed in the Home Run Derby during his tenure is still puzzling to many, but that's a conversation for another day.

play 0:41 Hafner launches HR over fence at celebrity softball game Indians great Travis Hafner hits a home run over the right-field wall during the celebrity softball game.

Although Team Cleveland's attempt at a major comeback (insert a 3-1 NBA Finals joke here) fell short, as they lost 21-16 to the rest of the world, it was certainly a celeb game for the books.