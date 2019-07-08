        <
          Report: Red Sox, Yanks ask Mets about Wheeler

          The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are among the teams that have been in contact with the New York Mets about a possible trade for right-handed starter Zack Wheeler, SNY reported Monday.

          Although no trade is thought to be close, the Mets are shopping Wheeler aggressively, according to SNY.

          Wheeler, 29, is 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA through 19 starts for the Mets, whose 40-50 record is the second-worst in the National League.

          Wheeler has respectable numbers in other categories, with a 3.65 FIP, a 44.5 percent ground ball rate, 9.83 K/9, 2.57 BB/9 and 1.21 HR/9 over 19 starts.

          The Mets talked to teams about trading Wheeler last year, too, but didn't get an offer they thought was good enough for the right-hander. Wheeler finished last season 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA.

          The major league trading deadline is July 31.

