Bouton, ex-Yankee and 'Ball Four' author, dies

Jim Bouton, the former New York Yankees pitcher who wrote the tell-all book "Ball Four," died Wednesday in Massachusetts after a lengthy battle with vascular dementia, his family said in a statement.

He was 80.

A former All-Star, the hard-throwing Bouton played 10 seasons in the major leagues, including seven with the Yankees. He won 62 games and had a 3.57 ERA in his career.

But his greatest fame came from "Ball Four," the best-selling book published in 1970 that chronicled his previous season and exposed some of baseball's secrets, upsetting some former teammates in the process.

He was exiled by the Yankees for 28 years, finally returning to Yankee Stadium in 1998 as part of Old-Timers' Day there.