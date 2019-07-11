Ortiz has third surgery after complications

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz underwent a third surgery earlier this week because of complications from the gunshot wound he suffered last month in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, announced the latest surgery in a statement released Thursday by the Red Sox. She did not disclose details about the complications but said Ortiz is "recovering well and in good spirits."

Ortiz, 43, is still recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after being shot on June 9 in Santo Domingo. Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine before he was flown to Boston in an air ambulance sent by the Red Sox.

Once in Boston, Ortiz underwent a second surgery on June 10. This week's operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General.

Former Red Sox great David Ortiz is in "good spirits" following another surgery, his wife said. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time," Ortiz's wife said in Thursday's statement.

Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs. The Red Sox retired his number, 34, in 2017, and a bridge and a stretch of road outside Fenway Park are named after him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.