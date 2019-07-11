Marisnick suspended 2 games for Lucroy collision

The Baseball Tonight crew discusses Jake Marisnick's collision with Jonathan Lucroy and how the rule for collisions at home plate is causing some confusion. (1:18)

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick was suspended two games on Thursday for his collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Sunday.

Lucroy was hospitalized after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in the collision at home plate. Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy.

"After thoroughly reviewing the play from all angles, I have concluded that Jake's actions warrant discipline," Joe Torre, chief baseball officer for Major League Baseball, said in announcing the suspension. "While I do not believe that Jake intended to injure Jonathan, the contact he initiated in his attempt to score violated Official Baseball Rule 6.01(i), which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision."

The umpires determined that Marisnick veered out of the baseline and lowered his shoulder to make contact with Lucroy. Marisnick and Lucroy banged heads on the play; the back of Lucroy's head also struck the infield dirt.

Jake Marisnick was called out on this play under the home plate collision rule. Jonathan Lucroy suffered a concussion. Bob Levey/Getty Images

The bases were loaded in the eighth inning with the score tied at 10 when Marisnick attempted to score on a sacrifice fly by George Springer.

Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as the catcher attempted to field the throw, and Lucroy immediately fell on his back. He didn't move for a few seconds before struggling to sit up.

The Angels said Lucroy would see an ear, nose and throat specialist after the All-Star break, when his swelling had subsided.

Marisnick was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Marisnick said afterward that it was a "bad play" and that he hoped Lucroy was OK. He also posted on his Twitter later that he "made a split second decision at full speed" and he felt awful that another player got hurt.

If Marisnick does not appeal, his suspension would begin Thursday night when the Astros play the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.