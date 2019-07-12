Bregman out after stitches; Correa to 60-day IL

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Houston Astros All-Star infielder Alex Bregman, who left Thursday's game after a ground ball bounced up and hit him on the chin, is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Manager AJ Hinch said during an in-game interview on Thursday's ESPN broadcast that Bregman wanted to stay in the game, but the team took him out to get checked by a doctor. The Astros later characterized the injury as a chin laceration and that Bregman needed four stitches.

Bregman was playing shortstop, and shifted toward the middle of the infield in the third inning when he went to field a grounder hit by Shin-Soo Choo. The ball took a late high hop and caught Bregman squarely on the lower half of his face, and there appeared to be blood when he was tended to by a trainer.

Hinch on Friday said Bregman has had multiple tests, was cleared of a concussion and will take batting practice and do some field work prior to Friday's game.

Bregman is Houston's primary third baseman, but he has been playing shortstop with Carlos Correa on the injured list as he recovers from a fractured rib.

Correa, who was originally forecast on May 29 to return in four to six weeks, instead was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday and now is not eligible to return until July 26.

Myles Straw replaced Bregman at shortstop. The Astros lost 5-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.