Bregman takes grounder to chin, requires stitches

ARLINGTON, Texas -- All-Star infielder Alex Bregman left Houston's game at Texas on Thursday night after a ground ball bounced up and hit him on the chin.

Manager AJ Hinch said during an in-game interview on the ESPN broadcast that it looked like Bregman's chin was split open. Hinch said Bregman wanted to stay in the game, but the team got him out to get checked by a doctor.

Bregman was playing shortstop, and shifted toward the middle of the infield in the third inning when he went to field a grounder hit by Shin-Soo Choo. The ball took a late high hop and caught Bregman squarely on the lower half of his face, and there appeared to be blood when he was tended to by a trainer.

The Astros later characterized the injury as a chin laceration. Hinch said Bregman needed four stitches.

Bregman is Houston's primary third baseman, but he has been playing shortstop with Carlos Correa on the injured list.

Myles Straw replaced Bregman at shortstop.

