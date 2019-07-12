Dwight Gooden arrested for cocaine possession

Former major league pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested last month on suspicion of possession of cocaine, according to a complaint from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office that was obtained by multiple outlets.

According to the complaint, Gooden, 54, had two small plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine in his possession when he was stopped for a traffic violation on June 7 in Holmdel, New Jersey. He is also being charged with driving under the influence.

Prosecutor's spokesman Christopher Swendeman told the New York Post that Gooden had been pulled over for driving too slowly on a highway and for failing to maintain the lane.

The 1985 Cy Young Award winner has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction over the years. He has been arrested several times and served jail time in 2006 for drug use.

Gooden told ESPN in 2011 that he missed the New York Mets' 1986 World Series parade because he was getting high.

A court date in Gooden's case is scheduled for July 23.