Kemp's short tenure with Mets comes to end

The New York Mets have released veteran outfielder Matt Kemp.

Triple-A affiliate Syracuse, with which Kemp had been playing, announced the move Friday.

The Mets signed Kemp, 34, to a minor league contract in May, a few weeks after the Reds released the three-time All-Star. He ended up appearing in eight games for Syracuse as he dealt with a broken rib suffered in April, hitting .235 (8-for-34) with one home run and three RBIs in the minors.

Kemp is a .285 career hitter with 281 homers, 1,010 RBIs and an .822 OPS in 14 major league seasons with the Dodgers, Padres, Braves and Reds. He batted .290 with 21 homers and 85 RBIs in 146 games for Los Angeles last season but struggled after being traded to Cincinnati as part of the Yasiel Puig deal during the offseason.